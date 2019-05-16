Samantha Bee Schools Anti-Abortion Legislators With a Sex Ed Lesson

This week, Alabama passed a law that will prohibit abortion in nearly all forms. It’s the most restrictive abortion bill in the country, designed to open up the chance for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. The law doesn’t even make exceptions for rape and incest, inspiring Samantha Bee’s dry observation that “ ‘no exceptions for rape and incest’ is also Roy Moore’s dating profile.”

On Full Frontal on Wednesday, Bee noted that the bill—along with others, like one in Ohio that would curb most insurance coverage for abortion—have unveiled a not-so-shocking revelation: Lots of legislators are pretty confused about what abortion entails. To remedy this, Bee decided to offer a quick introductory course called Sex Ed for Senators, addressing some of the ridiculous inaccuracies being spewed by officials. Here are a few points from Bee’s tutorial that everyone—even that sex ed teacher in Mean Girls—should know by now:

• Women don’t know we’re pregnant the moment it happens

• You can’t reimplant an ectopic pregnancy

• You can’t have an abortion at the moment of birth

• Only 1.3 percent of abortions are performed at or after 21 weeks of gestation

• Birth control and morning-after pills aren’t abortion

Let’s all work to get the facts straight, even those lawmakers who, per Bee, “wouldn’t recognize a vulva if it bit them in the face.”