Elton John, the subject of Rocketman, and Taron Egerton, the star of Rocketman, joined forces at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday to sing “Rocket Man” during a gala party for the movie Rocketman. The two Rocketman men’s duet of “Rocket Man,” composed by John and another “Rocket Man” man, Bernie Taupin, took place in front of an enormous screen that said Rocketman.

Rocketman, about the life of John, who famously sang the original “Rocket Man,” should not be confused with the 1954 film The Rocket Man, about a fictional rocket man, nor with the Law & Order: Criminal Intent episode “Rocket Man,” about the murder of a fictional rocket man. The upcoming biopic Rocketman received a standing ovation at Cannes from Rocketman fans and will debut in the U.S. on May 22, when hopefully Paramount’s profits will skyrocket, man.