Brow Beat

Game of Thrones TV Club: The Show That Was Promised

A final review of the entire series.

By

Listen now:

In this special episode of Slate’s Game of Thrones TV Club podcast, Sam Adams, Lili Loofbourow, and Willa Paskin look back at the entire series.

Production by Chau Tu.

Game of Thrones Podcasts Slate Plus TV