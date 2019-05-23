Game of Thrones TV Club: The Show That Was Promised

Listen now:
Get Every Episode of the Game of Thrones TV Club Podcast
Only Slate Plus members get to hear the entire TV Club podcast season. Plus, they’ll get extended, ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts—and much more. Join today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to the Game of Thrones TV Club Podcast
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
In this special episode of Slate’s Game of Thrones TV Club podcast, Sam Adams, Lili Loofbourow, and Willa Paskin look back at the entire series.
Production by Chau Tu.