Hasan Minhaj’s YouTube Videos for Patriot Act Are as Funny as His Show and a Whole Lot Weirder

The Patriot Act basement. Netflix

Patriot Act is between seasons right now, but host Hasan Minhaj has been passing the time by posting short promotional segments to the show’s YouTube channel. In normal episodes of his Netflix show, Minhaj works in the longform muckraking mode that John Oliver perfected. On YouTube, however, he experiments with form, messing around with everything from high-concept parodies of the things other television personalities do to build audience engagement to a high-concept parody of his own show if it were produced on a shoestring. The viral-clip-fueled cultural conversation means most shows produce and release these sorts of online-only clips these days, but Minhaj’s are interesting, and—rarer still—genuinely funny.

For instance, everyone from Conan O’Brien to Ellen DeGeneres takes time to answer viewer questions, so Minhaj does too, but his big innovation is lying. Asked if his show uses a laugh track, Minhaj says yes, then goes on to claim that his entire studio audience is a CGI special effect added in post-production, then presents a short documentary about the guy who supposedly performs Patriot Act’s entire laugh track and plays all the audience members. His name is Kevin and Minhaj says he poached him from Big Bang Theory:

In another segment, Minhaj responds to questions about his manic stage presence by leaning into it, creating a terrifying glimpse of what it might be like to work in the same office as Hasan Minhaj:

Samantha Bee gets a lot of mileage from reading the things people say about her online on camera, so Minhaj takes a crack at doing that, too. But while Bee’s version of this segment tends to focus on online misogyny, Minhaj wanders further and further into the haunted forest of YouTube comments until he’s answering deeply unsettling existential questions like, “When will you do a face reveal?”

And then there’s Minhaj’s off-season version of a John Oliver-crashing-the-FCC prank: Encouraging his fans to apply for an open graphic design position at the CIA, just like he did. (The position is still open: try your luck!) If Minhaj brought down any websites in the process, the CIA covered it up, but his frankness about the organization—and his frank contempt for anyone who’d take a normal-sounding job putting a happy face on despicable things—is not the kind of thing TV personalities usually indulge in when they’re trying to get their audience psyched up for their show’s return.

And then there’s Hasan’s latest segment, which he calls “Patriot Act Lo-Fi.” On its face, it’s a short exposé of the mattress industry in the John Oliver mode:

But look closer, and it’s a horror movie about a man who can only communicate via exposés in the John Oliver mode. Once artist Timothy Goodman brings out the big whiteboard and starts drawing arrows, it’s more or less impossible to keep track of the relationships between the mattress companies and mattress review sites Minhaj is discussing, beyond getting a general idea that the industry is corrupt from pillowtop to box spring. What is communicated very clearly is that Hasan Minhaj has strong feelings about mattresses and is determined to share them with you at high speed, at high volume, and at any available production budget. Patriot Act returns to Netflix for its third season on Sunday, and not a moment too soon. Hasan Minhaj needs an outlet.