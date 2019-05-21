Please Do Not Spoil This Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Trailer

I love Trailers. You love Trailers. It’s the journey of discovering a story, edited down to approximately two minutes, for the first time.

I’m thrilled to be here in Slate to share the official trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with the blog audience. The cast and crew have worked so hard to create something original, and I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would later prevent audiences from experiencing the trailer in the same way.

Do not, for instance, reveal that the trailer is set in 1969 Los Angeles and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up TV star and Brad Pitt as his longtime stunt double. Tell no one that the trailer shows the characters encountering members of the Manson Family, with Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate and Dakota Fanning as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme. I implore you, the public must not know that the trailer contains someone shouting the line “Anybody order fried sauerkraut?!” while holding a flamethrower.

Needless to say, breathe not a word of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s premiere at Cannes nor its arrival in theaters on July 26.

Thank you,

Quentin Tarantino, probably