Netflix Is Finally Giving Us an Idea of What Its Biggest Hits Are

Netflix is notoriously tight-lipped about its viewership ratings. Until recently, it was a rare day that the streaming giant would offer up any sort of metrics on its audience. But as of late, the company has shone a bright light on select content that they claim is especially successful, like the horror flick Bird Box, the thriller series You, and the military heist film Triple Frontier.

Variety reports that Netflix inched slightly closer toward transparency on Thursday by posting its first top 10 lists of April’s most-watched content—albeit in the U.K. only. The lists are “a test,” Netflix tweeted, adding that it plans to offer weekly U.K. top 10 lists moving forward, though they’ll stop “if people don’t find it useful.”

From next Wednesday we’ll bring you WEEKLY top 10 lists. So keep an eye out if you like great TV, great films, *or* lengthy twitter threads. Some of you will also see these lists on Netflix starting next week. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 9, 2019

Topping the charts are the docuseries Our Planet, Noah Centineo’s The Perfect Date, and the zombie show Black Summer. Lots of U.K. watchers apparently also reveled in Beyoncé’s royal Homecoming and, for some unknown reason, the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie. (One especially interesting inclusion: Santa Clarita Diet, which Netflix recently canceled.) Full lists are included below.

Overall

1. Our Planet

2. The Perfect Date

3. The Highwaymen

4. The Silence

5. Black Summer

6. After Life

7. The Spy Who Dumped Me

8. Riverdale

9. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

10. You vs. Wild

Films

1. The Perfect Date

2. The Highwaymen

3. The Silence

4. The Spy Who Dumped Me

5. Someone Great

6. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

7. Baywatch

8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

9. Sniper: Ultimate Kill

10. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Series

1. Black Summer

2. After Life

3. Riverdale

4. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

5. Star Trek: Discovery

6. Lunatics

7. Bodyguard

8. Santa Clarita Diet

9. Bonding

10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Documentaries

1. Our Planet

2. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

3. Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

4. The Legend of Cocaine Island

5. Street Food

6. The Investigator: A British Crime Story

7. Formula 1: Drive to Survive

8. Roman Empire

9. One Strange Rock

10. Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries