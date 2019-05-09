Netflix Is Making an Interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Episode

If you think the data from interactive episodes is going to feed a lot of garbage into Netflix’s development process, press one. Netflix

BEWARE and WARNING!



This article is different from other articles.



You and YOU ALONE are in charge of what happens in this story.



There are dangers, choices, adventures, and consequences. YOU must use all of your numerous talents and much of your enormous intelligence. The wrong decision could end in disaster—even death. But, don’t despair. At any time, YOU can go back and make another choice, alter the path of your story, and change its result.

Netflix is making an interactive episode of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Variety reports. The streaming network made waves last December with “Bandersnatch,” an interactive episode of Black Mirror in which viewer choices lead to one of several endings. They also made waves for collecting data on every choice viewers made. Now Netflix is making its first interactive comedy, scheduled to hit the streaming service in 2020. Series lead Ellie Kemper will be returning, as will regulars Titus Burgess, Carol Kane, and Jane Krakowski. Show co-creator Tina Fey says this “will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

If you decide that an interactive episode of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt seems like a fun idea and vow to watch the show on Netflix when it is released, scroll to ending one.

If you decide that an interactive episode of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt seems like a terrible idea and vow to cancel your Netflix account, scroll to ending two.

Ending One

You have chosen to spend the rest of your life in a nightmarish dystopia in which you must continually question whether consumer goods and entertainment products are what they appear to be on their face or whether they are actually cleverly-disguised trojan horses designed to trick you into doing market research or installing surveillance devices in your own home, all in the interest of leveraging more and more of your personal information to make someone else richer. Good luck!

Ending Two

You have chosen to spend the rest of your life in a nightmarish dystopia in which you must continually question whether consumer goods and entertainment products are what they appear to be on their face or whether they are actually cleverly-disguised trojan horses designed to trick you into doing market research or installing surveillance devices in your own home, all in the interest of leveraging more and more of your personal information to make someone else richer. Good luck!