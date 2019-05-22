Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in June. (All titles expire June 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
Apollo 13
Apocalypse Now (June 15)
Marvel Watch
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (June 5)
Good Watch
Cold in July
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Legally Blonde
I Am Legend
Pretty in Pink
The Constant Gardener
District 9 (June 4)
Mother (2009) (June 14)
The Pianist (June 15)
Nostalgia Watch
Stargate
Slasher Watch
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
Jason X
My Bloody Valentine
Family Watch
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2
Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
Inspector Gadget 2
Disney’s Mulan 2 (June 24)
If You’re Bored
Doom
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
In the Army Now
Playing It Cool
Reindeer Games
Terminator Salvation
The Bone Collector
The Soloist (June 6)
Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4 (June 14)
I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1 (June 14)
I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1 (June 14)
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things (June 15)
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (June 15)
Death Race (June 16)
Support our journalism
Help us continue covering the news and issues important to you—and get ad-free podcasts and bonus segments, members-only content, and other great benefits.Join Slate Plus