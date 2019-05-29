Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Has Reportedly Checked Into Rehab

Kit Harington attends a Game of Thrones Season 8 screening in Ireland. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

British actor Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on Game of Thrones for the last eight years, reportedly checked into a rehab facility in Connecticut for treatment of stress and alcohol problems, Page Six reports. One of Harington’s friends told Page Six that the end of the long-running show was a factor:

The end of Game of Thrones really hit Kit hard … He realized, “This is it—this is the end,” it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?

Harington’s reps told Page Six in a statement that he was “spend[ing] some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.” The wellness retreat in question, Privé-Swiss, includes private beachfront villas, Viking appliances, and personal chefs, and according to Page Six, runs more than $120,000 a month. Harington has been seen out and about in Madison, Connecticut, near the facility, and according to local residents seems to be doing fine.

The actor has been open in the past about mental health struggles, telling Variety that he sought out therapy because of the public scrutiny he underwent during his meteoric rise to fame, particularly after Game of Thrones fifth season, when his character was ostensibly dead. (Spoiler: he came back.)

It wasn’t a very good time in my life. I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there—like I think a lot of people do in their 20s. That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even fucking act.

Harington reportedly checked in weeks before the Game of Thrones finale aired, and has been “undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation, and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions” ever since. Best of luck to the actor in his ongoing recovery.