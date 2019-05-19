Kevin Durant in Los Angeles on April 26. Harry How/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are a perfect 4-0 in the playoffs since they lost Kevin Durant to a calf injury in the second round. (They’re 5-0 if you count the game in which Durant suffered that injury.) Few teams could survive losing their most talented star, let alone the best player in the league, but Golden State has done more than just scrape by. In Durant’s absence, the Warriors have looked like … well, they’ve looked like the Warriors. Saturday’s 110-99 win against the Portland Trail Blazers was a fine showcase of their recent form, wherein the ball pings around on offense and everyone appears to be having a blast.

This success has created a bit of an awkward situation. Durant is at once the most dominant offensive player on Earth and the league’s most sensitive superstar. The two-time NBA Finals MVP once engaged in an Instagram flame war with a teenager, and his alleged use of Twitter burner accounts will be given a full chapter when the history of social media meltdowns is written. If anyone is bound to take notice of the internet’s gleeful appreciation of the Durant-less Warriors, it’s Kevin Durant. After Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, Durant appears to have done what he does best.

LMAOOOOOO KD 🤣 pic.twitter.com/a45KOH3fzp — Back Pain Kerr (@PrimeNickKerr) May 19, 2019

The comment from Durant, who goes by @easymoneysniper on Instagram, has since been deleted, but the hundreds of responses that flew in provide strong evidence of its authenticity (and of the fact that he got mad online). There are plenty of people who say terrible things about Durant on the internet, so it’s anyone’s guess as to why he would focus on someone who has only 23 followers and didn’t say anything particularly pointed or mean. Nevertheless, I’m thrilled Durant tapped his fingers in this direction. In doing so, he has given the world a wonderful new turn of phrase: “very divisive mikey.”

Like C.J. McCollum’s viral plea of “Im trying Jennifer,” Durant’s “very divisive mikey” is simple and poetic. It’s also the perfect response to anyone who takes pleasure in having fun in your absence. In eighth grade, my science class took an overnight field trip to watch the Leonids meteor shower. There were sleeping bags, hot chocolate, and trivia games to pass the time, but do you know who didn’t get to experience any of that? Me. I had to get hernia surgery that week and wasn’t allowed to participate. For months, I had to hear stories about how great it was to pull an all-nighter and how cool the meteors looked through the telescope. Oh, how I wish I could go back in time and tell my classmates Durant’s three special words.

This isn’t the first catchphrase coined by Durant. “You the real MVP” went viral after his MVP acceptance speech in 2014, when he thanked his mother for all she’d done to help him succeed. This new saying is a testament to Durant’s skills and versatility as a wordsmith and an emotional being.

You had a fun vacation in Lisbon?

“very divisive mikey.”

You got that big promotion?

“very divisive mikey.”

Steph Curry is averaging 36 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists without you?

“very divisive mikey.”

The Warriors have a chance to sweep the Blazers on Monday, clinching a trip to the NBA Finals for the fifth straight season . Win or lose, let’s hope they don’t have too much fun, lest things get divisive.