Hang Up and Listen: The Kawhi Gets the Last Laugh Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on the Kentucky Derby, the Caster Semenya ruling, and Kawhi Leonard and Nikola Jokić.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Tim Layden to discuss Maximum Security’s disqualification at the Kentucky Derby. Author David Epstein also joins to talk about the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling on Caster Semenya. Finally, Slate’s Nick Greene discusses odd NBA superstars Kawhi Leonard and Nikola Jokić.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Follow Tim Layden on Twitter.
Layden’s story about Maximum Security’s disqualification at the Kentucky Derby and his follow-up about the race’s aftermath
The clearest view of the foul
• More about the rule that led to Maximum Security’s DQ
Follow David Epstein on Twitter and buy his books The Sports Gene and Range.
The New York Times’ news story on the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that could put an end to Caster Semenya’s career as an 800-meter runner
• Ross Tucker on the lack of evidence in support of the CAS ruling
• Daniel Engber’s 2016 Slate piece on Semenya and the history of sex testing
Follow Nick Greene on Twitter.
• Eric Koreen’s Athletic piece on Kawhi Leonard’s amazing playoff performances for the Toronto Raptors
Leonard’s laugh
Leonard’s shoe deal with New Balance
• Greene’s piece on the Blazers’ four-overtime win over the Nuggets

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Mafuzzy Chefs:

Stefan’s Mafuzzy Chef: The disqualification of the 1968 Kentucky Derby winner, Dancer’s Image, after a positive drug test led to years of litigation and bitterness.

Josh’s Mafuzzy Chef: ESPN the Magazine once requested 50 story ideas in an application. Here are my 50 story ideas.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and David Epstein talk about Epstein’s book Range and the different developmental paths taken by Tiger Woods and Roger Federer.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

