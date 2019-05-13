Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Get More Hang Up and Listen Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hang Up and Listen Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz to talk about Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7 buzzer-beater. Slate’s Joel Anderson also joins to discuss the Golden State Warriors’ latest series win over the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers’ Game 7 victory against the Denver Nuggets. Finally, Rory Smith of the New York Times assesses the crazy week in European soccer, with Manchester City winning the Premier League and Liverpool and Tottenham staging remarkable comebacks in the Champions League.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Kevin Arnovitz on Twitter.

• Arnovitz’s story on Kawhi Leonard’s four-bounce buzzer-beater

• Nick Greene in Slate on Leonard’s shot

• The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay called it “a basketball shot for the ages.”

• Follow Joel Anderson on Twitter and read about his plans for Season 3 of Slow Burn.

• Greene says the Golden State Warriors haven’t gotten tired of destroying the Rockets’ souls.

• Greene on C.J. McCollum’s Game 7 heroics

• Follow Rory Smith on Twitter.

• Read Smith’s stories in the New York Times on Manchester City winning the Premier League, Liverpool falling short, the thrilling Champions League semifinals, and the growing divide between the richest clubs and the rest of the English soccer.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Gabe Knutsons:

Stefan’s Gabe Knutson: The terrible new movie The Professor and the Madman portrays Oxford English Dictionary editor James Murray as an obnoxious sports dad.

Josh’s Gabe Knutson: In praise of the word swatsmith. (Here is the 1918 poem “The Village Swatsmith.”)

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Joel Anderson talk about viral high school track sensation Matthew “White Lightning” Boling.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.