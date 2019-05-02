Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Kurt Andersen talks with novelist Karl Ove Knausgård about his nonfiction book on Norwegian painter Edvard Munch. Ani DiFranco’s new memoir chronicles the ups and downs of being a feminist folk hero. Pete Seeger would have been 100 this week, and Kurt revisits a lovely afternoon he spent with the singer in the home he built himself along the river. And a site-specific art project, Romantic Songs of the Patriarchy, exposes misogyny in popular music in a grueling yet entertaining way.

