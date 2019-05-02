Studio 360

Karl Ove Knausgård and the Musical Activism of Ani DiFranco and Pete Seeger

Karl Ove Knausgård’s book about Edvard Munch, and Ani DiFranco’s book about herself. Plus Pete Seeger’s centennial and really catchy—but patriarchal—songs.

Kurt Andersen talks with novelist Karl Ove Knausgård about his nonfiction book on Norwegian painter Edvard Munch. Ani DiFranco’s new memoir chronicles the ups and downs of being a feminist folk hero. Pete Seeger would have been 100 this week, and Kurt revisits a lovely afternoon he spent with the singer in the home he built himself along the river. And a site-specific art project, Romantic Songs of the Patriarchy, exposes misogyny in popular music in a grueling yet entertaining way.

