Slate Spoiler Specials: John Wick: Chapter 3

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week Sam Adams, Forrest Wickman, and Matthew Dessem discuss the action movie John Wick: Chapter 3 starring Keanu Reeves. Does the laughable extremism of the violence in the movie excuse the actual violence in the movie? Are stunt dogs really that talented, or was that CGI? What was that ending and does it even matter? You can read Sam Adams’ review here. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.

