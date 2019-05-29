Someone over at Jimmy Kimmel Live must have finally looked up the word millennial and realized it has a definition beyond “young person I want to laugh at and feel superior to,” but the spirit of segments such as “Can Millennials Open a Can of Paint?” and “Can Millennials Open a Can of Tuna?” is alive and well. The latest instance of on-the-street ineptitude in this genre is “Can Young People Read a Clock?,” which features selectively edited footage of pedestrians struggling to use slightly outdated technology on the spot for the audience’s entertainment purposes. Again.

“Now we all have phones and we just look at it and we know [the time],” said Jimmy Kimmel in his introduction to the segment. “And it made me wonder if young people even know how to read an old-time clock anymore.” Does Kimmel have amnesia? His show already did the whole “young people can’t read an analog clock” schtick just a year ago with an extremely similar on-the-street segment called “Kids Can’t Tell Time.” Why is he still wondering this? More importantly, why are we still watching as though these segments don’t smugly show us a handful of the worst-performing participants and then pretend that the sample is representative of “young people” in general?

At least the segment gets one thing right: Analog clocks are definitely on their way out. Technology moves on, and I for one can’t wait for the inevitable segment hosted by Kimmel’s great-grandson: “Can Generation Glorp Figure Out How to Use a Cellphone?”