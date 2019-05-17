Live at Politics and Prose

Almost Great

George Packer examines the life and legacy of Richard Holbrooke, whose talents were outshone only by his penchant for self-destruction.

By

Listen to Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, George Packer discusses his book, Our Man, at Politics and Prose.

You can watch a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter:@PoliticsProse

Podcast production by Tom Warren

Books Foreign Policy Podcasts