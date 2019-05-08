George Clooney’s Climate Change PSA: Stop Being an Idiot

On Monday, the United Nations released a summary of its latest report sounding the alarm on how humans are radically messing up the planet. It wasn’t pretty. The natural world is declining faster than ever before, with as many as 1 million plant and animal species currently at risk of extinction. It’s hard to comprehend the horrifying extent of the assessment, and it doesn’t help that a select few seem determined to remain willfully obtuse when it comes to anything climate-related.

That’s where George Clooney comes in. The “actor, director, and two-time Sexiest Man Alive” paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live to endorse a crucial new initiative fighting “dumb fucking idiots saying dumb fucking shit.” It’s called United to Defeat Untruthful Misinformation and Support Science, aka UDUMASS. Peppered with bleep-outs, Clooney’s parody shill video cleverly calls out governmental ignorance without naming names. Instead, he declares the “rampant dumbfuckery” epidemic is “affecting the minds of even the most stable geniuses,” before cutting to a clip of Trump delivering his diatribe against windmills. “Don’t be a fucking idiot,” Clooney says. “The world needs our support, UDUMASS.”