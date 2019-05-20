Brow Beat

Game of Thrones TV Club: The End

Recapping the series finale.

By

Listen now:

In the last episode of Slate’s weekly Game of Thrones podcast, Dan Kois, Rebecca Onion, and Isaac Butler recap the series finale, “The Iron Throne.” The three chat about the ending and choose the Best Persons in Westeros.

Production by Chau Tu.

