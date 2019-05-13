Brow Beat

Game of Thrones TV Club: Dracarys

Recapping the fifth episode of Season 8.

By

Listen now:

In the latest episode of Slate’s weekly Game of Thrones podcast, June Thomas, Benjamin Frisch, and Pierre Bienaimé recap the fifth episode of Season 8, “The Bells.” The three chat about everything that happened at King’s Landing and the Worst Person in Westeros.

Production by Chau Tu.

