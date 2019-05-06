Brow Beat

Game of Thrones TV Club: The One With the Starbucks Cup

Recapping the fourth episode of Season 8.

By

Listen now:

In the latest episode of Slate’s weekly Game of Thrones podcast, Dan Kois, Danielle Hewitt, and Jack Hamilton recap the fourth episode of Season 8, “The Last of the Starks.” The three chat about the postwar celebration, Jon’s quickly spread secret, the ambush, the problem with Tyrion, and the Worst Person in Westeros.

Production by Chau Tu.

Game of Thrones Podcasts Slate Plus TV