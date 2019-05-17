The Game of Thrones Name Generator

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by HBO and Getty Images Plus.

What would your name be in Westeros? Would you land in one of the noble houses, or would you grow up a bastard? Would your name be sillier than “Dickon Manwoody”? Use our interactive name generator to find out.

Concept by Inkoo Kang. Coding, design, and writing by Holly Allen, Dan Check, Nan Copeland, Dan Kois, Laura Lai, Lisa Larson-Walker, Greg Lavallee, Heidi Moon, and Jonathan Zuckerman.

Read more in Slate about Game of Thrones.