Tyrion has thoughts. Helen Sloan/HBO

The only thing more fun and/or more exasperating than watching the Game of Thrones finale is watching along with some of Twitter’s sharpest and most hilarious commentators. So we’ve compiled two lists for you: one of Twitter’s smartest critics, and one with the show’s funniest and most famous fans. Follow along, until our watch is ended.

Game of Thrones Critics What the smartest critics on Twitter are saying about Game of Thrones. A Twitter List by Slate Game of Thrones Celebs What the funniest and most famous people on Twitter are saying about Game of Thrones. A Twitter List by Slate