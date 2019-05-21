Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark. Helen Sloan/HBO

Jimmy Kimmel says “nerds today have no idea how good they have it.” On Monday, the late-night host defended the divisive Game of Thrones finale, joking about the episode’s lack of nudity, the new ruler of the six kingdoms, and a pair of plastic water bottles that were just lying around. Kimmel also brushed off criticisms of the show’s ending by comparing Game of Thrones to a five-course meal. “Then dessert comes and you’re upset because there are no shaved almonds on top of your banana cream pie,” he said.

Sophie Turner recently expressed a similar sentiment, minus the appetizing metaphor. “People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel,” the actress who plays Sansa Stark told the New York Times. “All of these petitions and things like that—I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season. Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Turner was likely referring to a Change.org petition that has nearly 1.4 million signatures (and rising) demanding that HBO remake the eighth season “with competent writers.” Since the petition has gained popularity, its creator, who goes by Dylan D., has offered a more detailed explanation of just what it is they hope to accomplish:

I haven’t heard from anyone HBO-related. I don’t think people can reasonably expect HBO to completely remake the season, or any part of this particular series (keep in mind the prequel spinoffs). It costs a fortune to shoot one episode, and I think most signers understand that. Will HBO lose gobs of money over this? Eh probably not. As Heath Ledger’s Joker once said, “It’s not about the money, it’s about sending a message.” And I think this message is one of frustration and disappointment at its core. There is so much awful crap going on in the world, people like me need to escape into things like Star Wars and Game of Thrones. We fans invested a wealth of passion and time into this series. I’ve been watching religiously since Season 2, myself. I’ve read all the books and eagerly await the next two. I love this story, and I, like most of you, was crushed to see how the last season (and Season 7, let’s be real) has been handled.

Dylan doesn’t offer any specific solutions for how to fix the show. “I’ve got plenty of ideas, but no, I’m not a Hollywood writer. But you don’t need to be a mechanic to know your car is broken,” they wrote. After watching that Jimmy Kimmel Live clip, though, I think we can all at least agree on one thing: The Kool-Aid Man had absolutely no business being in Tyrion’s cell during that one part.

