Slate Spoiler Specials: Fleabag

Marissa Martinelli, Heather Schwedel, and Inkoo Kang spoil Fleabag Season 2.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Marissa Martinelli, Heather Schwedel, and Inkoo Kang spoil Fleabag Season 2. Is the hot priest really that hot? Should there be a Season 3? Is the show deserving of all the hype? You can read Willa Paskin’s review here. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.

