These Empire Gifs Are Perfect for Every Situation

Ideal for certain occasions. Andy Warhol

We’ve all been there: A complete stranger has written something on the internet that demands a snide response in the form of low-resolution silent video footage, but you can’t find the exact right low-resolution silent video footage to express what you mean. It’s a depressingly common problem, so much so that some users have resorted to photographing their own low-resolution silent video footage, or even expressing themselves using words! The situation is untenable, but fortunately there’s a way forward—and just like so many of the other predicaments of post-modernity, Andy Warhol figured it out before the rest of us.

No one was more prescient about the internet than Warhol, who is still starring in viral Burger King commercials despite having been dead for more than thirty years. And his 1964 epic Empire, a 16mm silent shot of the Empire State Building that goes on for more than eight hours, is the very definition of low-resolution silent video footage. But despite being the original gif in some ways, Empire is perpetually underrepresented on Twitter, Facebook, message boards, and in the group chats where the nation lives its intellectual life. So to help out with the shortage of situationally-appropriate low-resolution silent video footage before the internet loses its reputation as a global salon for highly-informed conversations, we’ve gathered together the most meme-able, share-able, post-able gifs from Warhol’s Empire.

1. When Your BFF Cancels Plans at the Last Minute:

Andy Warhol

2. When Your BFF Follows the Previously-Agreed-Upon Plan:

Andy Warhol

3. When an Airplane Flies Behind the Empire State Building:

Andy Warhol

﻿4. When You’re Trying to Sneak a Gif of King Kong Falling Off the Empire State Building From King Kong (1933, RKO, dir. Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack) Into an Article About Andy Warhol’s Empire:

RKO

5. All Other Situations:

Andy Warhol

Now that these highly-versatile Empire gifs are ready for posting, there’s no telling how fascinating, insightful, and informative the internet will become. Welcome to the golden age!