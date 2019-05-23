Studio 360

Drama Club

It’s an all-theater episode, including deconstructing the patter song, Taylor Mac’s latest on Broadway, and how Shakespeare ended up in so many parks.

By

Theater magic, starting with Tootsie composer David Yazbek and musical theater obsessive John McWhorter on the art and wonder of tongue-twisting patter songs. Kurt Andersen talks with performance artist Taylor Mac on writing the new Broadway play Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus. And Kurt discusses the odd mixture of religious fervor, class conflict, and gender politics that made performing Shakespeare outdoors so popular in the United States.

