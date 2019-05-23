Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Theater magic, starting with Tootsie composer David Yazbek and musical theater obsessive John McWhorter on the art and wonder of tongue-twisting patter songs. Kurt Andersen talks with performance artist Taylor Mac on writing the new Broadway play Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus. And Kurt discusses the odd mixture of religious fervor, class conflict, and gender politics that made performing Shakespeare outdoors so popular in the United States.

