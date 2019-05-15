Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 555 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

Get More of the Culture Gabfest Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Culture Gabfest Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Or find the Culture Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On Slate Plus, the hosts are joined by June Thomas to talk about the new royal baby.

Go to Slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

This week, Dana, Steve, and Julia discuss Long Shot, a rom-com starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron that has left audiences divided. It’s a smarter spin on the “schlubby guy gets the girl” dynamic that’s been a staple of the genre for so long—so why did it flop at the box office? Next, they take on Dead to Me, a new Christina Applegate-led Netflix noir. The black comedy offers a surprisingly thoughtful portrait of grief, but are the endless twists actually in the service of the story or just a byproduct of the binge-watching era? Finally, this year’s Met Gala sparked a spirited debate among critics and Twitter commentators about whether attendees succeeded in channeling camp. The gabbers are joined by Slate’s own Bryan Lowder to discuss the most memorable looks of the evening and why the theme proved so elusive.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

• Long Shot starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen

• “That Movie About Charlize Theron Falling for a Schlubby Seth Rogen Is Actually Pretty Feminist” by Inkoo Kang in Slate

• Tully starring Charlize Theron

• “The Schlubby Guy Gets the Girl, Again” by Rob Harvilla in the Ringer

• Dead to Me starring Christina Applegate

• Freaks and Geeks

• Killing Eve

• Susan Sontag’s “Notes on ‘Camp’ ”

• “What Camp ‘Is’ ” by Bryan Lowder in Slate

• Bryan Lowder’s Postcards from Camp

• “Did the Met Gala Achieve Camp?” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• “Why Met Gala Attendees Always Screw Up the Theme” by Amanda Mull in the Atlantic

Endorsements

Dana: “Behind Lady Gaga’s Legendary Met Gala Looks” in Vogue and Kevin Brownlow and David Gill’s series Hollywood

Julia: “Give It Up” by KC & the Sunshine Band

Steve: “Kawhi Leonard and a Story of Four Bounces” by Barry Petchesky in Deadspin and “Must We Mean What We Say?: On the Life and Thought of Stanley Cavell” by Marshall Cohen in the Los Angeles Review of Books

Outro: “Soul Relief” by True Messenger

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

Feel free to email us at culturefest@slate.com or interact with us at @SlateCultFest on Twitter. You can follow all of Slate’s culture coverage by signing up for our newsletter and liking our Facebook page. And come to our live show in New York on June 8!