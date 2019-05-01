Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 553 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On Slate Plus, the hosts discuss “The Great Celebrity War on Criticism.”

This week, the critics unpack Avengers: Endgame with the help of Jamelle Bouie, reflecting on the legacy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the conclusion of this 22-film cycle. They debate whether it’s possible to evaluate the final installment on its own merits and how well the franchise as a whole has succeeded in humanizing its superheroic protagonists. Next, the gabbers take on Fosse/Verdon, the FX miniseries that traces the Broadway legends’ tempestuous personal and professional relationship. Finally, John August of Scriptnotes explains the unprecedented conflict playing out between Hollywood screenwriters and their agents as well as its likely consequences for both the industry and audiences.

Endorsements

Dana: “A Definitive Ranking of the Avengers’ New Hairstyles in Endgame” by Inkoo Kang in Slate and “A Thorough Analysis of the Makeovers in Avengers: Endgame” by Kyle Buchanan in the New York Times

Julia: “With John Singleton’s Brilliant Boyz N the Hood, the Filmmaker Found His Voice from the Start” by Justin Chang in the Los Angeles Times, “How John Singleton’s Boyz n the Hood Shaped the Life of One Boy from the Hood” by Gerrick Kennedy in the Los Angeles Times, and Surfer Dudes

Steve: Jonathan Metzl’s Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America’s Heartland and Sean Illing’s interview with Metzl in Vox

Outro: “Feeling Calm” by Riverworn

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.