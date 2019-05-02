Conan O’Brien Upped the Brightness on This Week’s Game of Thrones

It’s like a whole other show! TBS

Since last week’s episode of Game of Thrones aired, audiences have been complaining about how dark and difficult to see it was, thanks to a deadly combination of low-light cinematography, bad video compression, and uncalibrated television sets. As critic Alan Zilberman noted, there was a lot more visual information buried in the footage than most viewers could see:

This is a brightened image from Sunday's Game of Thrones. I'll never understand why Benioff, Weiss, and Sapochnik insist on keeping it so dark pic.twitter.com/9fUXSSOrZu — Alan Zilberman (@alanzilberman) April 30, 2019

Fans have been cranking the brightness on the episode’s darkest shots to find out what the hell is happening in them—there’s a slowed-down, brightened-up version of the mid-air dragon fight where you can kind of tell who’s clawing at whom—but even the richest Redditor doesn’t have access to the kind of state-of-the-art television production resources that are at the disposal of a talk show host like Conan O’Brien. So O’Brien had his staff do it right, producing a version of “The Long Night” that looks good on every television. Spoilers follow:

Wow. “The Long Night” looked okay on my television, but the new details visible in the brightened version reveal the full power and beauty of Game of Thrones’ epic fight between the living and the dead. Now I really can’t wait for the Blu-ray!