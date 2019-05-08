The College Admissions Scandal Is Becoming a TV Series

Lori Loughlin and her daughter Olivia Jade. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The week the FBI charged 50 people in a college admissions scam involving millions of dollars, Hollywood A-listers, and elite colleges, there was one thing everyone knew for certain: This is going to make for a killer adaptation. According to Deadline, the first narrative rendering of Operation Varsity Blues is now in the works at Annapurna Television. The studio has optioned the rights to a forthcoming book on the scandal called Accepted, written by Wall Street Journal reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz. Emmy-winning TV scribe D.V. DeVincentis will adapt the book for series.

The story is rife with drama, including photoshopped images of students, fake SAT proctors, Instagram influencers, and lots of extremely rich and famous people, including actresses Felicity Huffman, who has since said she intends to plead guilty, and Lori Loughlin, who pleaded not guilty. Now that we know a TV series in the works, we can move on to the fun part: Dream-casting the insane story. We hope Reese Witherspoon is available.

