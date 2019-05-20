Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are Engaged

Jost and Johansson at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost have gotten engaged, the AP reports. The couple have been dating for two years; there’s no wedding date yet.

Johansson, currently onscreen in Avengers: Endgame, was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac. She has a four-year-old daughter, Rose, with Dauriac. This is a first marriage for Jost, who just finished another season as a co-head writer at Saturday Night Live and co-anchor of “Weekend Update.”

The couple shared their happy news with the Associated Press through Johansson’s publicist, Marcel Pariseau.