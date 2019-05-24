Live at Politics and Prose

Furious Hours

Years after the success of To Kill a Mockingbird, Harper Lee began writing a true crime book. It’s never been released.

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Casey Cep discusses her book, Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee, at Politics and Prose.

