The On-Screen Friendships That Inspired Booksmart’s Stars

From American Graffiti in the ’70s to Dazed and Confused in the ’90s to Superbad in the aughts, the end-of-high-school romp movie follows a certain template: There’s a mega-party to be had, and there’s a wild, wacky, booze-fueled odyssey to get there.

But those movies are also focused on the lives of boys—rueful, horny boys who want to break the rules, get the girl, and get out of town. Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, Booksmart, updates the template, as this time two smart, studious young women, Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever), seek out that end-of-year mega-party to change their high school narrative.

It’s a movie that follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, leading to frequent comparisons to Superbad, which stars Feldstein’s brother Jonah Hill. But it also expands, updates, and improves the genre by telling a story about female friendship that is specific, fresh, and believable. “The main character of Booksmart is not me or Kaitlyn,” Beanie Feldstein tells Studio 360’s Kurt Andersen. “It’s the space between us. I think that friendship was always the central character of the film.”

Feldstein and Dever’s chemistry is rooted in a friendship that started the moment they were cast. The first time they met was at lunch with Wilde, who jokingly suggested they live together. “The two of us looked at each other after knowing each other for 20 minutes and we were like, ‘Let’s do it!’ The appies hadn’t even arrived,” says Feldstein.

“No joke, like, literally we had just sat down,” Dever says. “You know, you read this script and you go, oh, this movie would not be what it is without their extreme bond and connection.”

To get a better understanding of how Feldstein and Dever tapped into this multifaceted friendship, Studio 360 asked them for a playlist of female friendships in film and TV that informed the one they portrayed in Booksmart, starting with Broad City’s Abbi and Ilana (played by Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer). Below is an edited excerpt from their conversation with Andersen. To hear the full audio version, listen to this episode of Studio 360 below.

Beanie Feldstein: The way that they love each other, and they have this sort of sound and rhythm to their banter, is so iconic. We knew that Molly and Amy’s would maybe stem from a different place and they’d be talking about different things, but—

Kaitlyn Dever: They always say “dude” to each other. “Dude.”

Feldstein: Yeah. They have a rhythm that when you hear it, even if you weren’t watching it, you’d be like, “That’s Broad City.” Also, the way that they flop all over each other and they’re so connected and they’re so warm and comfortable with each other was definitely something that we knew Molly and Amy would have.

Kurt Andersen: Kaitlyn, one of your [influences] you mentioned was the buddy comedy The Heat starring Melissa McCarthy and Sandra Bullock. This rough and ready character, in Melissa McCarthy’s case, and this buttoned-up FBI agent.

Dever: Yes!

Feldstein: Our queens.

Dever: Even though it’s like a crazy funny action comedy, there is a lot of heart to it. I think it’s so beautiful when you don’t just have a comedy and it’s completely funny the whole way through and you’re trying to land a joke. There’s so much more to life than being sad all the time or just being happy all the time. There’s so much flow in between there.

Andersen: One you mentioned, Beanie, as well, was Gilmore Girls. Not the mother and daughter relationship, but Rory Gilmore’s relationship with her friend Paris.

Feldstein: Yes, Paris was a huge inspiration for me, for Molly.

Andersen: Really? She was the smartest kid in this fancy new school that Rory goes to at the beginning of the series.

Feldstein: Yes, exactly. Obviously, they’re not best friends when they first meet. I think that kind of calm, quiet thoughtfulness of Rory and the brazen intensity of Paris is very similar to Molly and Amy. Amy Sherman-Palladino’s writing is just so brilliantly specific and littered with references only those two girls would know. And Katie Silberman’s writing is so similar, and the way that she writes Molly and Amy and how quickly they talk to each other and they just throw out all these incredible references that the two of them can just pull out so offhand. Paris was this unapologetically intense young woman, and that was very much a Molly to me.