The Billboard Music Awards were held Wednesday night in Las Vegas, and for once, the Faceless Men of Braavos got their due. The famed order of assassins from Game of Thrones has been an important player in the music industry since 1910, when Billy Murray hired them to bake Blanche Ring into a pie as part of a complicated and bloody scheme to secure the wax cylinder rights for “Come Josephine in my Flying Machine,” but usually their machinations are kept behind-the-scenes. Tonight, however, on his way to a record-breaking 12 Billboard Music Award wins in a single night, Drake publicly acknowledged the people whose untraceable poisons and pointy daggers have made his success possible. Watch him give a shout out to Faceless Man alum Arya Stark for “putting in that work last week.”

We’ll never know exactly what work Drake was referring to, but to win his Billboard Music Awards, he had to beat out Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Imagine Dragons, Juice WRLD, Maroon 5, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and XXXTentacion. This would be a good time to look into any suspicious deaths from members of their production or publicity teams over the past year or so, with special attention paid to people who appear to have died accidentally after choking on their wine at a wedding. In the meantime, Drake’s public acknowledgement of Arya Stark will undoubtedly kick off yet another feud for the outspoken rapper, this time with Arya’s nemesis the Night King, who once again failed to take home even one Billboard Music Award. Industry observers expect him to respond by raising an unstoppable army of undead warriors to destroy all memory of humanity forever, or possibly by recording some sort of diss track.