The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in May

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive May 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Scream. Dimension Films

Must Watch

The Matrix

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Moonlight (May 21)

Good Watch

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Hoosiers

The Matrix Reloaded

Revolutionary Road

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Zombieland

Bathtubs Over Broadway (May 9)

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (May 18)

My Week with Marilyn (May 30)

The One I Love (May 30)

Binge Watch

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 4

Supergirl Season 4

Supernatural Season 14 (May 3)

Pose Season 1 (May 10)

Arrow Season 7 (May 21)

The Flash Season 5 (May 22)

Riverdale Season 3 (May 23)

Outlander Seasons 1 & 2 (May 27)

Nostalgia Watch

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dumb and Dumber

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Wedding Crashers

Mr. Mom (May 3)

Family Watch

Casper

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

The Dark Crystal (1982)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Gremlins

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (May 28)

If You’re Bored

Angels & Demons

Charmed Season 1

Chasing Liberty

The Da Vinci Code

Her Only Choice

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Roswell, New Mexico Season 1

Taking Lives

Colony Season 3 (May 2)

Olympus Has Fallen (May 2)

Like Arrows (May 4)

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution (May 7)

Queen of the South Season 3 (May 7)

Insidious (May 9)

Weed the People

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed! (May 15)

Take Me Home Tonight (May 16)

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version) Season 2 (May 20)

Netflix Programming

Knock Down The House

The Mechanism Season 2

Munafik 2

A Pesar De Todo (May 3)

All In My Family (May 3)

Alles ist gut (May 3)

Cupcake & Dino - General Services Season 2 (May 3)

Dead to Me (May 3)

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (May 3)

Flinch (May 3)

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage (May 3)

The Last Summer (May 3)

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town (May 3)

Tuca & Bertie (May 3)

Undercover (May 3)

Abyss (May 6)

Lucifer Season 4 (May 8)

Dry Martina (May 10)

Easy Season 3 (May 10)

Gente que viene y bah (May 10)

Harvey Girls Forever! Season 2 (May 10)

Jailbirds (May 10)

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share (May 10)

Shéhérazade (May 10)

The Society (May 10)

Wine Country (May 10)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 3 (May 12)

Malibu Rescue (May 13)

Revisions (May 14)

Still Laugh-in: The Stars Celebrate (May 14)

Good Sam (May 16)

1994: Limited Series (May 17)

Chip & Potato (May 17)

It’s Bruno (May 17)

Maria (May 17)

Morir para contar (May 17)

Nailed It! Season 3 (May 17)

The Rain Season 2 (May 17)

See You Yesterday (May 17)

Well Intended Love (May 17)

White Gold Season 2 (May 17)

Prince of Peoria Part 2 (May 20)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (May 21)

A Tale of Two Kitchens (May 22)

One Night in Spring (May 22)

Slasher: Solstice (May 23)

After Maria (May 24)

Alta Mar (May 24)

Joy (May 24)

The Perfection (May 24)

Rim of the World (May 24)

She’s Gotta Have It Season 2 (May 24)

What/If (May 24)

Historical Roasts (May 27)

Chopsticks (May 30)

Svaha: The Sixth Finger (May 30)

Always Be My Maybe (May 31)

Bad Blood Season 2 (May 31)

Black Spot Season 2 (May 31)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (May 31)

Killer Ratings (May 31)

When They See Us (May 31)

HBO

Puss in Boots. Paramount Pictures

Must Watch

Away from Her

Good Watch

Amelie

Arachnophobia

The Danish Girl

Deadpool 2 (Once Upon a Deadpool Extended Version)

In the Bedroom

Predators

Tupac: Resurrection

Signs (May 6)

Smallfoot (May 18)

Halloween (2018) (May 25)

Family Watch

The Adventures of the Panda Warrior

Adventures of Tom Thumb and Thumbelina

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader

The Little Penguin Pororo’s Racing Adventure

Puss in Boots

Nostalgia Watch

Meet the Fockers

My Dog Skip

The Stepford Wives (2004)

If You’re Bored

Bruno

Captivity

Conan the Barbarian

Conan the Destroyer

Honey

The Jackal

Phantoms

The Shipping News

Skinwalkers (2007)

Spymate (2019)

Insidious: The Last Key (May 1)

The Predator (May 4)

Night School (Extended Version) (May 11)

12 Strong (May 19)

HBO Original Programming

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal (May 3)

The Shop (May 4)

Foster (May 7)

My Dad Wrote a Porno (May 11)

What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali: Parts 1 and 2 (May 14)

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (May 26)

Running with Beto (May 28)

Deadwood (May 31)

Season Premieres

Blinded by the Lights, Premiere (May 1)

Chernobyl, Miniseries Premiere (May 6)

Estrenos

La piel de ayer (AKA The Skin of Yesterday) (May 1)

Malabar (May 1)

El Amparo (May 8)

Make Love Great Again (May 10)

Mi querida cofradia (AKA Hopelessly Devout) (May 24)

Amazon

Fleabag. Luke Varley / Amazon Studios

Must Watch

Reservoir Dogs (May 31)

Good Watch

The Yellow Handkerchief (May 2)

Dinosaur 13 (May 9)

Federal Hill (May 19)

Jesus’ Son (May 20)

Morning Glory (May 25)

F/X (May 31)

Friday Night Lights (May 31)

Mission: Impossible (May 31)

Patriot Games (May 31)

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (May 31)

Private Parts (May 31)

The Constant Gardener (May 31)

The Letter (1940) (May 31)

The People vs. George Lucas (May 31)

The Puffy Chair (May 31)

X+Y (2014) (May 31)

Binge Watch

The Durrells Season 3 (May 17)

Poldark Season 4 (May 17)

Slasher Watch

Friday the 13th (1980) (May 31)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (May 31)

Friday the 13th Part III (May 31)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (May 31)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (May 31)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (May 31)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (May 31)

Family Watch

The Secret of NIMH (May 31)

If You’re Bored

Shanghai

Crash (2004) (May 5)

Action Point (May 8)

The Romantics (May 13)

King of Thieves (May 14)

Punisher: War Zone (May 16)

The Punisher (May 16)

Lulu on the Bridge (May 22)

The Frozen Ground (May 26)

Antitrust (May 31)

Awaiting (May 31)

Blaze You Out (May 31)

Body of Evidence (May 31)

Cougars Inc. (May 31)

Deadtime Stories (May 31)

Emperor (May 31)

Eulogy (May 31)

F/X2 (May 31)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (May 31)

Super Dragon - Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung (May 31)

Flawless (2007) (May 31)

Fluke (May 31)

Forbidden Ground (May 31)

Free Money (May 31)

Fun Size (May 31)

Shaolin Drunk Fighter - Gimunsayukbang (May 31)

Hart’s War (May 31)

Jennifer Eight (May 31)

Lost and Delirious (May 31)

Chinese Hercules - Ma tou da jue dou (May 31)

Murimgori (May 31)

N.Y.C.

Underground (May 31)

Night of the Living Dead 3D (May 31)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (May 31)

Shaolin vs. Lama - Shao Lin dou La Ma (May 31)

Woman Avenger - Shi mei chu ma (May 31)

Tao tie gong (May 31)

The ‘Burbs (May 31)

The Big Wedding (May 31)

The Doors (1991) (May 31)

The Ghostwriter (1997) (May 31)

The Gift (2000) (May 31)

The Lonely Man (1957) (May 31)

Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot (May 31)

Amazon Originals

Suspiria (2018) (May 3)

Sneaky Pete Season 3 (May 10)

Wishenpoof Season 2 (May 10)

Yardie (May 15)

Fleabag Season 2 (May 17)

Hulu

Clerks. Miramax

Good Watch

The Birdcage (1997)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation Kazakhstan

Breakdown (1997)

Chuck & Buck

Dazed and Confused

The English Patient

Fair Game (2010)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

The Green Mile

Happy-Go-Lucky

Julie & Julia

The Krays

The Last Animals

Made (2001)

Major League (1989)

Rollerball (1975)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her

Thirteen

Twelve Monkeys

Under Siege

WarGames

Zombieland

The Clovehitch Killer (May 4)

The Unicorn (May 6)

Hillbilly (May 8)

Dinosaur 13 (May 10)

Funny Cow (May 11)

One Million American Dreams (May 11)

Beautiful Girls (May 15)

Egg (May 15)

Iris (2001) (May 15)

Little Voice (May 15)

Knocked Up (May 16)

Federal Hill (May 20)

Jesus’ Son (May 21)

Bay Watch

Baywatch Complete Series (Fremantle) (May 23)

Binge Watch

Drunk History Season 6A (May 4)

Claws Season 2 (TNT) (May 12)

Preacher Season 3 (AMC) (May 21)

Broad City Season 5 (Comedy Central) (May 27)

The Terror Season 1 (AMC) (May 29)

Angie Tribeca Season 4 (TBS) (May 30)

Nostalgia Watch

Anger Management

The Big Kahuna

Clerks (1994)

Mermaids (1990)

Olsen Watch

Billboard Dad

Passport to Paris

Switching Goals

Family Watch

Spirit (2002)

Dies Irae Season 1 (Funimation) (May 2)

My Hero Academia Season 3A (Funimation) (May 7)

Angels of Death Season 1 (Funimation) (May 13)

Bernie the Dolphin (May 21)

Mouth-watering Watch

Big Bad BBQ Brawl Season 2 (May 15)

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction Season 4 (May 15)

Burgers, Brews & ‘Que Seasons 1-3 (May 15)

Eat, Sleep, BBQ Season 1 (May 15)

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown Special Part 1 (May 16)

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown Special Part 2 (May 23)

If You’re Bored

Bait Shop

Black Rain

Bully (2001)

The Burrowers (2009)

Catacombs (2007)

Cecil B. Demented

Center Stage (2000)

Chocolat

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

El Pantera

Flashdance

Ground Control

Happy Endings

Hardware

Harsh Times

Hoodlum

Hunt for the Skinwalker

Imagine Me and You

Kazaam

Kygo: Stole the Show

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

Larger than Life

The Landing (2018)

Le Divorce

The Lucky Ones (2008)

Man of the House (2005)

My Five Wives

The New Guy (2002)

Nick of Time

The Night We Never Met

Possums

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper

Repo! The Genetic Opera

Rollerball (2002)

Show of Force

The Sicilian

Slow Burn (2000)

Star Kid

Steal this Movie

The Time Machine (2002)

The Toybox (2018)

Twice Upon a Yesterday

Welcome to Mercy

Don’t Believe the Hype Season 1 (May 3)

Everything’s For Sale Season 1 (May 3)

Jobs Unlisted Season 1 (May 3)

Price the Hype Season 1 (May 3)

The Yellow Handkerchief (May 3)

Painkillers (2018) (May 4)

Crash (2004) (May 6)

Action Point (May 9)

Above Majestic (May 11)

DriverX (May 11)

Swimming With Men (May 11)

The Romantics (May 14)

Cash Cab Season 13 (Discovery Channel) (May 15)

Counting On Seasons 2-3 (TLC) (May 15)

Diesel Brothers Seasons 3-4 (Discovery Channel) (May 15)

Four Weddings Seasons 7-8 (TLC) (May 15)

I Found the Gown Seasons 2-3 (TLC) (May 15)

La Promesa Season 1 (Caracol) (May 15)

Love It or List It Season 12 (HGTV) (May 15)

The Little Couple Seasons 11-12 (TLC) (May 15)

A Breath Away (May 15)

Astral (May 15)

Getting Grace (May 15)

Punisher: War Zone (2008) (May 17)

The Punisher (May 17)

Thanks for Sharing (2013) (May 18)

The Riot and the Dance: Earth (May 18)

Tracers (May 22)

Backtrace (May 23)

Lulu on the Bridge (May 23)

Morning Glory (May 26)

The Frozen Ground (May 27)

Against the Clock (May 28)

Hulu Original Programming

Into The Dark: All That We Destroy Episode 8 Premiere (May 3)

Catch-22 Series Premiere (May 17)

Season Premieres

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 6 Premiere (ABC) (May 11)

The Bachelorette Season 15 Premiere (ABC) (May 14)

America’s Got Talent Season 14 Premiere (NBC) (May 29)

Songland Series Premiere (NBC) (May 29)

American Ninja Warrior Season 11 Premiere (NBC) (May 30)