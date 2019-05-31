The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in June

Magic Mike, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, A Star is Born, and Brown Sugar are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming in June. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Warner Bros., Sony Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., and Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive June 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

20th Century Women. A24

Must Watch

Cabaret

Carrie (1976)

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Network

The Dark Knight

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (June 26)

20th Century Women (June 28)

Good Watch

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Batman Begins

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Magic Mike

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz

Ralph Breaks the Internet (June 11)

Satan & Adam

Todos lo saben (June 6)

Belmonte (June 7)

Cop Car (June 16)

The Golem (2019) (June 26)

Binge Watch

Dynasty Season 2

Documentary Now! Season 3 (June 3)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Season 5 (June 14)

Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 (June 15)

Shooter Season 3 (June 21)

Madam Secretary Season 5 (June 30)

Evangelion Watch

The End of Evangelion (June 21)

EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)² (June 21)

Neon Genesis Evangelion (June 21)

Nostalgia Watch

What a Girl Wants

Family Watch

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Small Soldiers

A Silent Voice (June 5)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (June 5)

If You’re Bored

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

The Space Between Us (2016)

Berlin, I Love You (June 8)

Marlon Season 2 (June 14)

Big Kill (June 18)

The Zookeeper (June 26)

Scare Tactics Seasons 4 & 5 (June 29)

Netflix Programming

Arthdal Chronicles

Oh, Ramona!

Malibu Rescue: The Series (June 3)

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome (June 4)

Black Mirror Season 5 (June 5)

Alles ist gut (June 6)

3% Season 3 (June 7)

The Black Godfather (June 7)

The Chef Show (June 7)

Designated Survivor Season 3 (June 7)

Elisa & Marcela (June 7)

I Am Mother (June 7)

Pachamama (June 7)

Rock My Heart (June 7)

Super Monsters Monster Pets (June 7)

Tales of the City (June 7)

Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot (June 12)

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (June 12)

The 3rd Eye 2 (June 13)

Jinn (June 13)

Kakegurui xx (June 13)

Aggretsuko Season 2 (June 14)

The Alcàsser Murders (June 14)

Awake: The Million Dollar Game (June 14)

Charité at War (June 14)

Cinderella Pop (June 14)

Leila (June 14)

Life Overtakes Me (June 14)

Murder Mystery (June 14)

Unité 42 (June 14)

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives (June 18)

Beats (June 19)

The Edge of Democracy (June 19)

Le Chant du Loup (June 20)

Ad Vitam (June 21)

Bolívar (June 21)

The Casketeers Season 2 (June 21)

The Confession Tapes Season 2 (June 21)

Dark Season 2 (June 21)

Girls Incarcerated Season 2 (June 21)

GO! Live Your Way Season 2 (June 21)

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil (June 21)

La misma sangre (June 21)

Mr. Iglesias (June 21)

Forest of Piano Season 2 (June 24)

Mike Epps: Only One Mike (June 25)

Answer for Heaven (June 27)

7SEEDS (June 28)

Dope Season 3 (June 28)

Exhibit A (June 28)

Instant Hotel Season 2 (June 28)

Motown Magic Season 2 (June 28)

Paquita Salas Season 3 (June 28)

The Chosen One (June 28)

HBO

The Station Agent. Miramax Films

WhooahhhAHHHHahhh Watch

A Star is Born (June 8)

Good Watch

Bad Times at the El Royale

Darkman

Macgruber (Extended Version)

Only the Lonely

Rescue Dawn

Snow Angels (2008)

Steve Jobs (2015)

The Station Agent (2003)

Young Adam

The Hate U Give (June 15)

The Old Man & The Gun (June 22)

Family Watch

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

If You’re Bored

Beerfest

Breakin’ All The Rules

Conspiracy Theory

Darkman II: The Return of Durant

Darkman III: Die Darkman Die

Down to You

Funny Games (2008)

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

High Crimes

The Invasion

Joe Somebody

Legend (2010)

Robin Hood (2010)

Sprung (1997)

The Siege

We Are Your Friends

The 15:17 to Paris (June 4)

Robin Hood (2018) (June 29)

HBO Original Programming

The Cold Blue (June 6)

Ice on Fire (June 11)

Jerry Garcia: It’s Not My Weekend (June 14)

Wig (June 18)

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality (June 26)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (June 29)

Season Premieres

Axios Season 2 (June 2)

Success HBO Europe (June 5)

Big Little Lies Season 2 (June 9)

El Jardin Bronce Season 2 (June 9)

Los Espookys (June 14)

Euphoria (June 16)

Years and Years (June 24)

Estrenos

Carro (June 1)

Petra (June 7)

Los Silencios (AKA The Silences) (June 14)

Somos calentura (AKA We Are The Heat) (June 21)

Amazon

Desperately Seeking Susan. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

Must Watch

Rocky (1976) (June 30)

The Silence of the Lambs (June 30)

Good Watch

Airplane! (June 30)

District 9 (June 3)

Jackass 3D (June 3)

Juliet, Naked (June 24)

True Grit (2010) (June 29)

An American Werewolf in London (June 30)

Arbitrage (June 30)

The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call - New Orleans (June 30)

The Dirty Picture (2011) (June 30)

Elephant (2003) (June 30)

Hard Candy (June 30)

The Last Samurai (2003) (June 30)

Minority Report (June 30)

Mission: Impossible III (June 30)

Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont (June 30)

Open Water (June 30)

Rush Hour (June 30)

Sleepy Hollow (1999) (June 30)

Stranger Than Fiction (2006) (June 30)

Sunshine Cleaning (June 30)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (June 30)

Binge Watch

Suits Season 8 (June 17)

Nostalgia Watch

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (June 30)

Desperately Seeking Susan (June 30)

Rocky II (June 30)

Rocky III (June 30)

Rocky IV (June 30)

Rush Hour 3 (June 30)

Spaceballs (June 30)

The First Wives Club (June 30)

If You’re Bored

Home Again (2017) (June 7)

No Strings Attached (2011) (June 13)

Law Abiding Citizen (June 14)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (June 28)

Moose (2015) (June 29)

14 Women (June 30)

The 28th Day: The Wrath of Steph (June 30)

A Texas Funeral (June 30)

Abolition (2011) (June 30)

AIR: The Musical (June 30)

Airplane II: The Sequel (June 30)

All American Zombie Drugs (June 30)

Apocalypse Kiss (June 30)

Appetite (1987) (June 30)

Attack of the Herbals (June 30)

Ball in the House (June 30)

Bank Roll (June 30)

Bartleby (2001) (June 30)

Battle of the Bone (June 30)

Big Money Hustlas (June 30)

Bigfoot Wars (June 30)

Blind Heat (June 30)

Blood Moon Rising (June 30)

Blood of the Samurai (June 30)

Blood Reaper (June 30)

Blow (2001) (June 30)

Blue Dream (June 30)

Boricua (June 30)

Bullfighter (2000) (June 30)

Bumblefuck, USA (June 30)

The Californians (June 30)

Carne the Taco Maker (June 30)

Clean Guys of Comedy (June 30)

Complicity (June 30)

Curse of the Zodiac (June 30)

Dai wu ke (June 30)

Destination Vegas (1995) (June 30)

Dilemma (1997) (June 30)

Ding tian li di (June 30)

Dirt Merchant (June 30)

Dragon Blade (June 30)

Endless Love (2014) (June 30)

Exit to Hell (June 30)

Flipping (1996)

Frankenstein Reborn (2005) (June 30)

Frozen Kiss (June 30)

Gene-Fusion (June 30)

Ghost Bride (June 30)

G-Men from Hell (June 30)

Good Luck Chuck (June 30)

Gunshy (2017) (June 30)

Hazard Jack (June 30)

Into the Blue (June 30)

Into the Fire (2005) (June 30)

Investigating Sex (June 30)

Jack in the Box (2009) (June 30)

Jezebeth (June 30)

Jingles the Clown (June 30)

Killing Ariel (2006) (June 30)

La casa sfuggita (June 30)

Lao shu la gui (June 30)

Lawless: Dead Evidence (June 30)

Lazarus: Apocalypse (June 30)

Legend of the Sandsquatch (June 30)

The Little Kidnappers (1990) (June 30)

Little Red Devil (June 30)

Lovin’ Molly (June 30)

Malarek (June 30)

Man About Town (June 30)

Mansion of Blood (June 30)

Meeting Spencer (June 30)

Metamorphosis (2007) (June 30)

Model Behavior (2000) (June 30)

Mortem (2010) (June 30)

Moscow Heat (2004) (June 30)

Neshika Bametzach (1990) (June 30)

New Order (2012) (June 30)

Night Train (1998) (June 30)

Open Water 2: Adrift (June 30)

På fremmed mark (June 30)

Phil the Alien (June 30)

Pledge of Allegiance (2015) (June 30)

Poliwood (June 30)

Postmortem (1998) (June 30)

Prey for the Beast (June 30)

Private Lessons (June 30)

Pumpkin (June 30)

Red Is the Color of (June 30)

Redball (June 30)

Rocky V (June 30)

Romeo and Juliet (2013) (June 30)

The Rules of Attraction (June 30)

Rules of Engagement (June 30)

Running Scared (2006) (June 30)

Sample People (June 30)

Shanghai Surprise (June 30)

Silent Youth (June 30)

Silo Killer 2: The Wrath of Kyle (June 30)

Slip & Fall (June 30)

Smoke n Lightnin (June 30)

Sounds of the Underground (June 30)

Species (June 30)

Species III (June 30)

Species: The Awakening (June 30)

Squeal (June 30)

Streets of Rage (June 30)

Stripperland (June 30)

Sugar Boxx (June 30)

The Sum of All Fears (June 30)

Sweet Angel Mine (June 30)

The Telling (2009) (June 30)

This Revolution (2005) (June 30)

Throwing Stars (June 30)

Tsareubiytsa (June 30)

Vampire Boys (June 30)

Vampire Boys 2: The New Brood (June 30)

Viking Quest (June 30)

When Justice Fails (June 30)

Where Truth Lies (2005) (June 30)

Wiseguy Seasons 1 - 8 (June 30)

The Women of Brewster Place (June 30)

The Wraith (June 30)

Xuan feng shi ba qi (June 30)

Yong zheng ming zhang Shao Lin men (June 30)

Zateryannyy v Sibiri (June 30)

Zombadings 1: Patayin sa Shokot si Remington (June 30)

Zombiez (June 30)

Amazon Originals

Chasing Happiness (June 4)

Creative Galaxy Season 3 (June 4)

Absentia Season 2 (June 14)

Yardie (June 17)

Documental Season 3 (June 21)

Final Life Season 1 (June 21)

Tokyo Alice Season 1 (June 21)

Hulu

The Devil Wears Prada. Twentieth Century Fox

Must Watch

Reservoir Dogs

Good Watch

A Brilliant Young Mind

American Psycho

Brown Sugar

The Crazies (2010)

The Devil Wears Prada

Existenz

F/X

The Ghost Writer (2010)

Hamlet (1990)

Independence Day (1996)

Italian for Beginners

The Mighty

Mission: Impossible

Patriot Games

The People vs. George Lucas

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Point Break

Private Parts (1997)

The Puffy Chair (2006)

Rounders

Shakespeare in Love (June 6)

To Live and Die in L.A.

Vox Lux (June 3)

District 9 (June 4)

Jackass 3 (June 4)

A Walk on the Moon (June 15)

Marvin’s Room (June 15)

Next Stop Wonderland (June 15)

Tadpole (June 15)

Juliet, Naked (June 24)

Diane (June 28)

True Grit (2010) (June 30)

Binge Watch

12 Monkeys Season 4 (SyFy) (June 15)

Das Boot Season 1 (Sonar) (June 17)

Family Watch

100 Things to do Before High School

The Ant Bully

Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Snow White

Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Three Jacks and a Beanstock

The Secret of NIMH

Star vs. The Forces of Evil Season 4 (Disney XD) (June 18)

Nostalgia Watch

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th – Part II

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Kindergarten Cop

If You’re Bored

The 13th Warrior

Along Came a Spider

American Loser

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird!

Antitrust

Battle Ground (2013)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Best Player

The Big Wedding

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf (2010)

Blaze You Out

Body of Evidence

The Burbs

Center Stage (2000)

Cougars, Inc.

Dante’s Peak

The Doors

Dragonheart

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dysfunktional Family

Emperor (2013)

Eulogy (2004)

F/X 2: The Deadly Art of Illusion

Flawless (1999)

Fluke

Free Money

Fun Size

The Gift (2000)

Godsend (2004)

Hart’s War

Hitman (2007)

Jennifer 8

Jinxed (2013)

Kinky Boots

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Less Than Zero

Liar, Liar Vampire

The Letter (2012)

The Lonely Man (1956)

Lost and Delirious

Next Day Air

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

NYC Underground

One Crazy Cruise

Poseidon

Reindeer Games

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise

Ride

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again

Rufus (2016)

Rufus 2

Semi-Pro

Still Waiting

Straw Dogs (2011)

The Surrogate (1995)

Waiting…

Wonderland (2003)

Vice (2019) (June 10)

I Still See You (June 11)

No Strings Attached (June 13)

Highlander IV: Endgame (June 15)

The Riveras Season 3 (Telemundo) (June 16)

The Good Shepherd (2006) (June 16)

Out of Blue (June 21)

Hurley (June 24)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (June 28)

Hulu Original Programming

Ask Dr. Ruth

The Weekly (June 3)

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 (June 5)

Into The Dark: They Come Knocking Episode 9 (June 7)

Season Premieres

Celebrity Family Feud Season 5 (ABC) (June 10)

The $100,000 Pyramid Season 4 (ABC) (June 10)

To Tell the Truth Season 4 (ABC) (June 10)

So You Think You Can Dance Season 16 (FOX) (June 11)

Card Sharks (ABC) (June 13)

First Responders Live (FOX) (June 13)

Match Game Season 5 (ABC) (June 13)

Press Your Luck (ABC) (June 13)

Grand Hotel (ABC) (June 18)

Good Trouble Season 2 (Freeform) (June 19)

Family Food Fight (ABC) (June 21)

Holey Moley Series (ABC) (June 21)

Reef Break (ABC) (June 21)

The Wall (NBC) (June 21)

Spin the Wheel (FOX) (June 21)