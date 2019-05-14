John Cameron Mitchell’s Anthem: Homunculus. Art by Or Gotham. Courtesy of Topic Studios, Allstar Picture Library/Alamy Stock Photo.

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Get More Studio 360 Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Studio 360 Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

In the late ’90s, John Cameron Mitchell rocked the theater world with the punk musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. In the years since, he’s directed a movie adaptation of the show and starred in a Tony Award–winning revival on Broadway. And now, he’s created a new genre-defying piece of theater. This time in the form of a podcast.

Anthem: Homunculus is a collaboration between Mitchell and composer Bryan Weller. It tells the story of Ceann, a man hosting an online telethon to raise money for his cancer treatment. The 10-episode, five-hour saga features more than 30 original songs as well as an impressive list of Broadway and Hollywood stars: Patti LuPone, Glenn Close, and Marion Cotillard, to name a few.

Mitchell originally conceived the show as a sequel to Hedwig but found that his own life history was at the heart of the story. “The whole thing is kind of an alternative autobiography,” he says. “It’s what I might be like if I hadn’t left my small town.”

This podcast was produced by Studio 360’s Tommy Bazarian.

Studio 360 plugs:

Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.