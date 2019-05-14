Studio 360

John Cameron Mitchell’s Genre-Defying Podcast Musical

In Anthem: Homunculus, John Cameron Mitchell and composer Bryan Weller have taken the podcast musical to new heights. They join Kurt to discuss the show’s origins and perform a song live in our studio.

Art by Or Gotham. Courtesy of Topic Studios, Allstar Picture Library/Alamy Stock Photo.

In the late ’90s, John Cameron Mitchell rocked the theater world with the punk musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. In the years since, he’s directed a movie adaptation of the show and starred in a Tony Award–winning revival on Broadway. And now, he’s created a new genre-defying piece of theater. This time in the form of a podcast.

Anthem: Homunculus is a collaboration between Mitchell and composer Bryan Weller. It tells the story of Ceann, a man hosting an online telethon to raise money for his cancer treatment. The 10-episode, five-hour saga features more than 30 original songs as well as an impressive list of Broadway and Hollywood stars: Patti LuPone, Glenn Close, and Marion Cotillard, to name a few.

Mitchell originally conceived the show as a sequel to Hedwig but found that his own life history was at the heart of the story. “The whole thing is kind of an alternative autobiography,” he says. “It’s what I might be like if I hadn’t left my small town.”

This podcast was produced by Studio 360’s Tommy Bazarian.

