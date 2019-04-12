The first trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX, the final episode of the current Star Wars trilogy, has arrived with a teasing glimpse into the end of the Skywalker saga. Arriving four years after the franchise returned with The Force Awakens, the ninth installment’s triumphant title has been revealed to be The Rise of Skywalker. The film, which is said to deliver a satisfying end to the galaxy’s stories, will complete a nine-episode arc that began in 1977 with George Lucas’ original Star Wars film, A New Hope.

The Rise of Skywalker is reportedly set around a year after the events of The Last Jedi, which ended with the eradication of nearly all of the Resistance and the death of Luke. Episode 9 will reunite new trilogy heroes Finn (John Boyega), Rey (Daisy Ridley), and Poe (Oscar Isaac), who all appear briefly in the teaser, as the Resistance prepares to rise again. The trailer also reveals an ominous glimpse of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who was last seen attempting to strike out Luke after declaring himself the Supreme Leader. Though, as expected, the trailer fails to reveal much in terms of plot, it does include several memorable moments that will stick with us until its release, including a tearful hug between Rey and Leia. As Luke declares in a voice-over at the end of the trailer: “No one’s ever really gone.”