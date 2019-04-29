Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Get More Hang Up and Listen Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hang Up and Listen Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Athletic’s Marcus Thompson to talk about the choppy, complain-y start to the Rockets-Warriors series and Kevin Durant’s latest absurd scoring binge. ESPN’s Mina Kimes also joins the show to discuss the New York Giants’ selection of quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Finally, documentarian Jonathan Hock joins for a conversation about his latest film, The Dominican Dream, on basketball prodigy Felipe Lopez.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Marcus Thompson on Twitter and preorder his book KD: Kevin Durant’s Relentless Pursuit to Be the Greatest.

• Slate’s Nick Greene on how Game 1 of the Warriors-Rockets series came down to a specific type of foul call.

• The Athletic’s Sam Amick on the Rockets’ opposition research about alleged refereeing bias.

• Greene on Kevin Durant’s transcendence against the Clippers.

• Follow Mina Kimes on Twitter, and subscribe to her podcast.

• Kimes’ reaction to the New York Giants drafting Daniel Jones.

• Greene’s reaction to the New York Giants drafting Daniel Jones.

• Dwayne Haskins’ reaction to the New York Giants drafting Daniel Jones.

• Follow Hock Films on Twitter.

• Watch the trailer for The Dominican Dream, which premieres on ESPN on Tuesday night.

• Susan Orlean’s 1993 New Yorker article on Lopez.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Scientific Mapps:

Josh’s Scientific Mapp: the strange story of how and why Kevin Garnett moved from South Carolina to Chicago.

Stefan’s Scientific Mapp: a short history of bat flipping, and complaints about bat flipping, in baseball.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and the Athletic’s Marcus Thompson discuss Damian Lillard’s remarkable performance during the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.