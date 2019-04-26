Trevor Noah Assesses Joe Biden, Trump’s Least Favorite Candidate

After months of dilly-dallying, Joe Biden launched his official campaign for the presidency on Thursday, entering what he calls a “battle for the soul of this nation.” The “adorable goofball,” as Daily Show host Trevor Noah dubbed him, has had a long tenure in office, and with that comes his fair share of baggage. In addition to a handful of dubious political moments—like his mishandling of Anita Hill’s 1991 testimony—the former vice president is known for his verbal gaffes, such as the time he publicly asked a politician in a wheelchair to stand up, or when he aligned 7-Elevens and Dunkin’ Donuts with having a “slight Indian accent.”

Even so, Biden remains a favorite in the 2020 race, having won approval in recent years due to his progressive policies and lovable rapport with Barack Obama. But Biden’s biggest asset, Noah insists, is his unique ability to rile up President Donald Trump. On numerous occasions, both Trump and Biden have promised that, were they younger, they’d “beat the hell” out of each other—an entertaining idea, Noah admitted, as long as they can keep their dentures in their mouths.