Trevor Noah to Bernie Sanders: Should “Old White Men” Step Aside?

In a topsy-turvy Democratic race packed with new, diverse presidential candidates, one familiar face has risen to frontrunner status: Senator Bernie Sanders. But when the liberal favorite sat down with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show Thursday, the host posed a question that’s been on many voters’ minds: “Some people have said, alright, you have a diverse field, but it feels like the frontrunners are still old white men,” Noah said, referring to Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, who has yet to announce his candidacy. “Isn’t this a time for you guys to step aside?”

After a quick joke in response to calling him old, Sanders replied, “I think the American people have to make that decision, nobody else makes it. But I think it is appropriate for people to say, ‘OK, who has been talking about this issue when? Who had the courage to go forward and at what time?’” He continued, “It’s important not to look at just personalities. I think, in American politics, in general, we do too much of that.”

Sanders followed up his answer with a rundown of his mission, pointing out that, while many of his ideas are now considered mainstream, he was among the radical first to fight for them. “What we need to do is focus on a progressive agenda,” he said. “I’m proud of the fact that I have been a leader in fighting for that agenda for a long time.”

Get Slate Culture in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.