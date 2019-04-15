Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Get More Hang Up and Listen Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hang Up and Listen Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Jim Newell to talk about Tiger Woods winning the Masters. The New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham also joins to discuss Kyle Korver’s piece for the Players’ Tribune about the NBA and white privilege. Finally, ESPN’s Jeff Passan assesses what’s been called the worst baseball contract ever: Ozzie Albies’ new deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Jim Newell on Twitter.

• Newell’s piece about Tiger Woods’ Masters victory.

• Last year, Newell followed Woods at the BMW Championship and reviewed the biography Tiger Woods.

• Follow Vinson Cunningham on Twitter.

• Kyle Korver’s essay, “Privileged,” for the Players’ Tribune.

• Ben Mathis-Lilley says Democratic candidates could learn from how Korver talked about reparations.

• Alan Siegel’s Ringer piece on Pat Connaughton.

• Follow Jeff Passan on Twitter.

• Passan’s article for ESPN on Ozzie Albies’ contract.

• Dan Szymborski’s FanGraphs piece “Ozzie Albies Just Signed a Stinker.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Golden Bells:

Stefan’s Golden Bell: NFL Hall of Famer Forrest Gregg, who died last week, was the subject of an iconic photo by Robert Riger, Mudhead. Here’s some footage from the game where it was shot.

Josh’s Golden Bell: Saturday Night Live (kind of) apologized for its 1976 Claudine Longet Invitational sketch.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Hang Up producer Patrick Fort discuss the crazy, controversial, replay-tastic ending to the Women’s World Championship hockey game between the United States and Finland. (Here’s a flowchart on how to decide goalie interference.)

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.