Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Mike Pesca:

Get More Hang Up and Listen Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hang Up and Listen Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Mike Pesca discuss the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and are joined by Lindsay Gibbs of ThinkProgress to break down the women’s tournament. Ben Lindbergh of the Ringer talks about the new Major League Baseball season. And author Wayne Coffey comes on to discuss his new book, They Said It Couldn’t Be Done, about the miracle New York Mets of 1969.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Mike Pesca on Twitter, subscribe to the Gist, and order Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History, which is out in paperback.

• Duke had maybe its greatest collection of talent ever, but coach Mike Krzyzewski couldn’t get the team past Michigan State and into the men’s Final Four.

• Virginia beat Purdue in one of the craziest games ever to reach the Final Four a year after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16–seed.

• Texas Tech made it for the first time thanks to the smothering defense of itinerant coach Chris Beard.

• Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, staff members, and players have had run-ins with NCAA rules and the FBI investigation into college basketball.

• Krzyzewski called for “a new model” for college basketball and Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut called for the NCAA to compensate players.

• Follow Lindsay Gibbs on Twitter and subscribe to her podcast about women’s sports, Burn It All Down.

• Read Lindsay’s profile of Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw, who said she will never hire another male assistant coach.

• In Slate, John Bronsteen explained why the UConn women’s basketball team is not as indomitable as it used to be.

• Follow Ben Lindbergh on Twitter and preorder his book, The MVP Machine: How Baseball’s New Nonconformists Are Using Data to Build Better Players.

• In the Ringer, Ben wrote about why baseball’s new rules changes matter and why today’s players are the best ever.

• Follow Wayne Coffey on Twitter and order his book, They Said It Couldn’t Be Done: The ’69 Mets, New York City, and the Most Astounding Season in Baseball History.

• Watch Game 5 of the 1969 World Series between the Mets and Baltimore Orioles.

• In a special section about the season in the New York Times, Robert Lipsyte argued that 1969 is the high point in Mets history.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Mike talk to Lindsay Gibbs about her profile of Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.