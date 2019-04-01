In the quiet town of Centerville, population 738, Bill Murray is an apathetic sheriff, Tilda Swinton is a martial arts-inclined mortician, and a zombie apocalypse is nigh. Meet the wacky world of The Dead Don’t Die, the upcoming horror-comedy flick from Jim Jarmusch. The film features Murray and Paterson star Adam Driver as local officers working to solve the mystery of the outbreak, which they discover includes zombies who “gravitate towards things they did when they were alive.”

The Dead Don’t Die represents a return to genre for Jarmusch, who in 2013 took on vampires with the undead romance Only Lovers Left Alive. But this time, the eccentric director has assembled—and ghoulishly disassembled—a frighteningly packed cast who will hopefully survive the doomsday. Selena Gomez worries with friends, Swinton speaks in an Irish accent, and a robed Steve Buscemi bumbles around in Steve Buscemi fashion. And if there was any doubt as to whether the world needed another invasion of the living dead, Jarmusch’s take also features Iggy Pop as a zombie who craves coffee. The movie is bound to inject a little life into the genre.

The film will reportedly head to the Cannes Film Festival in May before hitting theaters in June.