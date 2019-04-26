Hit Parade

Hit Parade: The Posthumous Hits Edition, Live From Seattle

Dearly beloved, we gather on the charts to get through this thing called life … and death. Live from MoPOP in Seattle, Hit Parade tells the stories of some of the biggest chart toppers from beyond the grave.

By

Listen to Episode 23 of Slate’s Hit Parade:

Spinal Tap was right: Death sells. When musical icons die, their songs and albums climb the charts all over again—sometimes, a legendary artist even scores his or her only No. 1 hit. In this very special episode recorded live from the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, Hit Parade pours one out for the legends who topped the charts from beyond the grave. Chris is joined by some of America’s top music writers to discuss the unusual circumstances that brought everyone from Otis Redding to Janis Joplin, John Lennon to Kurt Cobain, Biggie Smalls to Prince to the top of the charts after their untimely passings.

Email: hitparade@slate.com

Music Podcasts Prince