Suzan-Lori Parks on Her Play White Noise

Plus, the rich history of the song “In the Pines,” and the art of being a supernumerary.

Kurt Andersen talks with playwright Suzan-Lori Parks about her play White Noise, along with one its stars, Daveed Diggs, who also was part of the original cast of Hamilton. Iggy Berlin explains what he does as an extra for operas and ballets, where his role is referred to as supernumerary. And the rich history of the song “In the Pines,” which many luminaries—from Kurt Cobain to Leadbelly to Bill Monroe—sang in their signature styles.

