Live at Politics and Prose

Stacey Abrams’ Spreadsheet

The Georgia politician shares what’s on her list of dreams and goals, and what she needs to do better at.

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Stacey Abrams discusses her book Lead From the Outside, recorded at Politics and Prose bookstore on March 25.

