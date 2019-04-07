You probably weren’t expecting to see these two actors in the preview image for an article about Saturday Night Live and Game of Thrones! NBC

The news industry is more dependent upon search-engine generated traffic than ever these days, which means when Saturday Night Live invites Game of Thrones star Kit Harington to host Saturday Night Live the week before Game of Thrones returns with the final season of Game of Thrones, then that same Kit Harington appears in a Saturday Night Live Game of Thrones sketch about upcoming Game of Thrones spinoffs that includes cameos from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice T, Slate is going to make sure you Game of Thrones fans searching for Game of Thrones news find out about it, even if the sketch doesn’t include plot details and spoilers for Game of Thrones’ last season, a list of everyone who dies in the Game of Thrones finale, or confirmation that the Night King wins the Game of Thrones. We don’t care if you use abbreviations like GoT or SNL or spell it Gaem of Throns: The important thing is that you typed something into a search bar and landed on this page of the internet. While you try to figure out why Google thought you’d find “Stairway to Heaven easy solo tablature” here, on a website that would not typically publish “Stairway to Heaven easy solo tablature,” and indeed, has still not published “Stairway to Heaven easy solo tablature,” perhaps you’d enjoy watching a Saturday Night Live sketch about Game of Thrones:

Any sketch that lets Kyle Mooney deploy his 1990s sitcom delivery is a winner, but obviously Hodor’s House is the spinoff to watch, because how could the second episode live up to the pilot? (Also, why does Hodor’s House have a TV antenna on the roof?) But there’s a lot to love here for fans of Game of Thrones, Saturday Night Live, Pee-wee’s Playhouse, Kit Harington, Ice T, Mariska Hargitay, HBO, Daria, Arya, the Game of Thrones finale, Beck Bennett, Heidi Gardner, the final season of Game of Thrones, Cecily Strong, Game of Thrones, Kyle Mooney, Game of Thrones final season spoilers, Pete Davidson, Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones, or even Game of Thrones. The final season of Game of Thrones begins on April 14.