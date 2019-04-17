Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.

This week, Dana, Steve, and Dan Kois are joined by the New Yorker’s Lauren Collins to discuss the fire at Notre Dame, the renovation work she’d been reporting on at the time of the tragedy, and the cathedral’s long history of restoration and change. Next, they take on Missing Link, the latest film from stop-motion animation studio Laika. The studio is renowned for its commitment to the craft, which has led to hits like Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings—so how did this one go so wrong? Finally, the gabbers consult Hit Parade’s Chris Molanphy on the controversy around “Old Town Road,” unpacking the reasons for its exclusion from the country charts, how and why genre is policed more generally, and whether we still need to draw these distinctions in the first place.

Endorsements

Dana: The Hilliard Ensemble’s album Perotin

Dan: Keiler Roberts’ Chlorine Gardens and Lauren Weinstein’s “Being an Artist and a Mother,” the 2019 winners of Slate’s annual Cartoonist Studio Prize

Steve: James Baldwin’s Nobody Knows My Name, and particularly the essay “Princes and Powers”

