Slate Spoiler Specials: Shazam!

Sam Adams and Marissa Martinelli discuss Shazam!

By

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Sam Adams and Marissa Martinelli review Shazam! Where does this movie fit into the larger DC Comics universe? Whatever happened to Justice League 2? And what was that post-credits scene about? Listen to them discuss below. Read Sam’s review of the movie here. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt.

